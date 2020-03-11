David's Evening Forecast - A few showers tonight, snow possible by Saturday

After some morning fog, sunshine and a south breeze helped to bring the area some great Spring-like weather. Temperatures jumped into the low 60s around the metro, and we will stay mild into the evening. Temperatures will only slowly fall into the middle 50s under clear skies. Winds will be a little breezy through early evening, but will be lighter after sunset. Clouds will start to roll back in around Midnight. A weaker and quick moving system will pass by the area late tonight, bringing a few spotty showers. Most of the region will likely stay dry, with lows around 50.

Expect to see more clouds Thursday morning, with an isolated shower or two. Better rain chances will be south of I-80. Any rain should be moving out of the area by 8am or so. Partly cloudy skies return for the rest of the day, but a cold front will move through by Midday bringing gusty northwest winds and slightly cooler air. Temperatures will likely only top out in the middle 50s.

A stronger storm system will approach the area on Friday. Most of the day will be dry with cloudy and cooler conditions. Rain is expected to develop by late Friday evening, and as colder air slowly filters in, that rain will likely change to snow by Saturday morning. Some light accumulation of snow is possible before sunrise Saturday. However, temperatures will remain above freezing for most of the day, meaning we will likely see a lot of melting, making it difficult to see any significant accumulation of snow. An inch or two will be possible from the metro area west and north, mainly on grassy surfaces. Snow should come to an end by Saturday afternoon, possibly changing back to rain before it end. The weather pattern remains active heading into next week, with cloudy and cooler conditions along with occasional rain chances.