David's Evening Forecast - Hot and breezy again Wednesday before rain arrives Thursday!

The rinse-and-repeat weather pattern we’ve been experiencing lately lingers through Wednesday.

We started Tuesday with temperatures in the lower-70s. Plentiful sunshine and southerly wind gusts up to 35 mph warmed us into the lower-90s by the afternoon hours. This marks the 14th day this month (out of 16) that we’ve had highs in the 90s!

We’ll stay warm and breezy this evening, with mostly clear skies and lows back in the lower-70s. We will do it all again Wednesday – sunshine, highs in the 90s, and southerly gusts up to 35 mph.

This persistent pattern finally starts to change beginning Thursday! Clouds will increase throughout the morning, with a cold front arriving by the afternoon – sparking showers and storms and ushering in cooler temperatures.

There still is a question as to the exact timing of the front. At this time, we have high temperatures around 90° with the front moving in by mid-afternoon. If the front arrives a little earlier in the day, we likely won’t make it out of the 80s.

Friday is trending mostly dry with highs in the lower-80s. Saturday is the summer solstice, or the “longest” day of the year. Sunrise will be at 5:50 AM and sunset at 9:00 PM with 15 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. Unfortunately, we likely won’t see too much sunshine Saturday, as scattered showers and storms are expected for most of the day.

Father’s Day is looking mostly dry with highs in the mid-80s, but we will hold a chance for an isolated storm by the afternoon/evening hours.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!