David's Evening Forecast - Calmer winds tonight with temperatures staying cool

It has been a VERY windy Tuesday across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Winds in Omaha have gusted up to 55 mph, with a Wind Advisory remaining in effect through 6 PM. Winds will back off later this evening, and even more so tonight.

We’ve seen a wide range in temperatures as well! In the Metro, we’ve pretty much stalled out in the lower-60s as we are right on the edge of a cloud shield. With cloudier conditions in western Iowa, temperatures are remaining in the 50s. With more sunshine southwest of the Omaha Metro – including Lincoln and Beatrice, temperatures are warming into the upper-60s and lower-70s!

We’ll hold the chance for a spotty shower this evening and early tonight, primarily in western Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Temperatures drop into the lower-40s tonight.

Winds will be much calmer Wednesday, but temperatures will once again only top out in the lower-60s for the Metro. If you have errands to run or yard work to do, take advantage of the dry skies and calmer winds Wednesday! Rounds of showers are expected from mid-morning Thursday through Thursday night. Highs will struggle to warm past the mid to upper-50s.

We’ll see another shot for rain late Saturday into very early Sunday, with temperatures staying in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s.

With below-average highs this week and the start of next, a frost threat does exist Friday, Saturday, and Monday MORNINGS. First Alert Days have been issued each of those days due to this potential. Keep an eye on the forecast and protect sensitive plants as needed beginning Thursday night.