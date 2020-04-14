David's Evening Forecast - Chance for snow Wednesday night into Thursday

After a cool and clear start to Tuesday, clouds have increased for the afternoon and evening. Despite this, temperatures are still running a few degrees warmer than Monday, likely due in part to westerly winds. It’s still a breezy day, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Along with the clouds, sprinkles and a few spotty showers have increased in coverage over the course of the afternoon as well. We’ll hold the chance for sprinkles/spotty showers through early tonight, with temperatures dropping back into the 20s by sunrise. Wind gusts will also decrease overnight.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs warming up near the 50° mark. Clouds increase late, with snow coverage filling in from the northwest overnight.

Snow showers will transition to a wintry mix throughout the day Thursday, with the greatest accumulation of potential slush south of I-80. There, up to an inch and a half (isolated two inches) of slushy snow is possible.

We’ll dry out beginning Friday, with decreasing afternoon/evening clouds and highs in the lower-50s. Warmer temperatures in the 60s – much more seasonable for this time of year – arrive for the weekend and beginning of next week. Conditions look to stay dry if you’re aching to spend some time in the backyard or take the dog on a long walk.

