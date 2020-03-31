David's Evening Forecast - Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer Wednesday!

Although there’s been a mix of sun and clouds, it’s been another pleasant day with above-average temperatures! We started off on a mild note – in the mid-40s – with highs warming into the 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay mild this evening and tonight, with overnight lows just dropping into the mid to upper-40s.

We’ll start Wednesday with more sunshine, with clouds increasing later in the day. Breezy southerly winds will allow highs to soar into the 70s for the afternoon hours! Gusts during the afternoon and evening could reach around 30 mph.

Greater rain chances return Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will warm into the upper-50s and lower-60s ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will drop below-freezing Thursday night, transitioning rain into a wintry mix. This mix will take us through Friday morning, before exiting to the east. Any frozen precipitation that does fall should quickly melt, as we warm into the 40s by Friday afternoon.

Saturday will start off on a cool note, with lows in the 20s, but we should warm into the lower-50s by the afternoon. Our cool-down will be short-lived as highs in the 60s and 70s return again next week!

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.