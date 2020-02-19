David's Evening Forecast - Light snow this evening, Single-digit lows tonight

Overcast skies and northeasterly winds have kept temperatures in the Metro in the upper-teens and lower-20s for most of Wednesday. Snow has been ongoing in central and northern Nebraska since this morning, but has struggled pushing east due to high pressure and dry air at the surface. As of 1 PM Wednesday, 3 inches of snow had been recorded in both Wayne and Norfolk, Nebraska with partially snow-covered roads.

While the more notable snowfall accumulations will stay west and north of the Metro for this storm, some light snow is possible locally through the evening hours. Additional snow accumulations should remain under one inch, with Omaha likely seeing less than a ½ inch of fluffy snow.

Clouds will gradually decrease from north to south tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the single digits by early Thursday morning! These clear skies will make way for plenty of sunshine Thursday, though highs will struggle to warm up near the freezing mark.

Warmer weather returns for the end of the workweek through the weekend! Sunny skies and southwest winds should warm us into the upper-40s Friday, with mid-50s possible Saturday. We’ll remain mild Sunday, but a rain/snow chance moves in from the south by the evening/overnight hours.

The weather pattern remains a bit more unsettled next week, with spotty rain/snow chances each day. Temperatures look to take another dip by mid-week. Winter isn’t over just yet!

