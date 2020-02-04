David's Evening Forecast - Fairly quiet but cold weather continues

Clouds have remained locked in for yet another day, keeping temperatures from warming past the upper-20s in the Metro. In addition to the cloud cover, gusty winds from the north-northeast have pushed wind chills into the teens and even single digits in spots!

The radar has *looked* quite active with snow today, but most of it isn’t reaching the ground due to very dry air in place! The better moisture and forcing will come together to our south (Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma) Wednesday, and then eventually to our east as the week progresses.

However, back here at home - due to the significant melting over the weekend, ice jams are causing minor flooding on the Elkhorn River between Scribner and West Point. Something to monitor.

Wind speeds will back off this evening and tonight, but clouds will be tough to shake. Temperatures should drop into the upper-teens by the time you head out Wednesday morning.

With the system to our south, a few flurries remain possible into Wednesday, mainly in southeast Nebraska. We should see more peeks of sunshine Wednesday, especially north of I-80, and especially as the day progresses. High temperatures will warm into the lower-30s by the afternoon.

Highs look to top out in the mid-30s Thursday and Friday, with a chance for flurries Friday due to a clipper passing through.

The slight warming trend continues into the weekend, with temperatures back in the 40s! Conditions remain dry at this time. Keeping an eye on our next potential significant precipitation chance by early/mid next workweek.

In the meantime, keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!