David's Evening Forecast - Mild through Thursday, Snow chance Friday

Thanks to mostly sunny skies and breezy southwest to west winds, high temperatures warmed into the upper-40s for most of the Metro Tuesday afternoon. This means we’re now 7 out of 7 in terms of 40°+ days so far for 2020!

Mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the lower-20s for Omaha. Conditions will be slightly colder to the northeast, and slightly milder to the southwest.

High clouds will increase throughout the day Wednesday with breezy conditions from the southeast gusting 30-35 mph. Temperatures will try to warm to the 40° mark Wednesday afternoon, but we may not actually make it there until Wednesday night, as temperatures start to climb again.

Thursday’s rain chance will remain to our south in Missouri and Kansas, so we should stay dry for another day with highs warming into the upper-40s!

Colder air surges back into the region Friday, with temperatures dropping into the 20s quickly during the morning hours. With the cold air comes the chance for snow. There are some inconsistencies with the data and limiting factors, BUT as of now, Friday is a First Alert Day.

If we have enough moisture on the cold side of this system, we could see snow showers Friday afternoon and evening, therefore impacting your Friday commute home. We’ll also have gusty winds from the north, so blowing snow is a possible concern as well. Continue to check back for more updates throughout the week!

This weekend is looking drier, but chilly, with highs in the 20s and lower-30s.

