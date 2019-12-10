David's Evening Forecast - Thawing out by Thursday!

We’ve seen a mix of sun and clouds throughout Tuesday, with those clouds producing bursts of light snow and flurries at times. Temperatures have hovered in the lower-20s for the Metro for most of the day, with breezy northwest winds.

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures take us into this evening and tonight, with our overnight low in the teens likely occurring around midnight. We should stay dry and quiet, but a clipper of snow looks to dive into northwest and central Iowa.

For the Metro, temperatures will warm into the lower-30s Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. More high clouds will build in Wednesday afternoon and evening, with Thursday morning bringing us a slight chance for a light wintry mix.

Once Thursday’s flurries and/or drizzle clears, partly cloudy skies return with highs back above-normal! We’ll warm into the lower-40s Thursday, with Friday bringing us our warmest weather of the week. Highs will climb into the upper-40s Friday afternoon, and you’ll want to enjoy it!

Another blast of cold air arrives in time for the weekend, with a few spotty snow chances included. At this time, we’re keeping our eye on Saturday morning and Monday morning for snow potential. Still quite a bit of inconsistency between models, but we’ll keep you posted on updates.

