David's Evening Forecast - Arctic air lingers through Wednesday

After a messy morning commute, the sunshine is back out in the Omaha Metro! A few smaller bursts of flurries are possible as winds continue to gust from the northwest up to 40 mph, but the bulk of the snow is far off to our east.

We hit our high temperature of 38° at midnight, before the front moved through. Now that the Arctic air has arrived, temperatures will linger in the teens and 20s for the rest of the day. Wind chills remain in the single digits for most Monday afternoon.

Wind gusts will greatly decrease after the evening commute, with calmer winds taking us into the overnight hours. This should lessen the gap between the actual air temperature and the wind chill, with overnight lows dropping into the teens.

As another blast of cold air pours in Tuesday, it will be difficult for us to warm up much! Highs will likely only make it into the lower-20s even under mostly sunny skies.

As the Arctic air begins to retreat Wednesday, highs will warm near the freezing mark in the Metro. We’ll hold a slight chance for a wintry mix Thursday morning before we warm into the 40s for the afternoon! Enjoy the 40s while they’re here… another blast of cold air arrives for the weekend with the chance for rain and snow.

