David's Evening Forecast - Warmer weather through Wednesday!

Some nuisance spotty showers and intermittent clouds have kept areas east of the Missouri River in the 50s Monday afternoon, while much of Nebraska is sitting in the 60s! Along with the warmer temperatures, however, the winds are really kicking up in central Nebraska.

Overall, temperatures are once again above the climate normal for this time of year (upper-40s), and we’ll continue to see that trend through Wednesday of this week!

Any pesky rain and clouds remaining will decrease throughout the evening, with mostly clear skies tonight and lows in the mid to upper-30s.

Abundant sunshine is in store Tuesday, with highs in the Metro topping out in the upper-50s! We’ll likely once again see a gradient of highs, with slightly cooler temperatures northeast, and slightly warmer southwest.

Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day Wednesday, but we should still manage to warm into the mid to upper-50s! Thursday’s official high will likely be in the mid to upper-50s as well, but will hit at midnight Wednesday night. This is due to a system that will roll through, bringing us widespread rain Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning, with temperatures falling behind. Any mention of snow or a wintry mix will remain in northeastern Nebraska.

Behind this system, temperatures will struggle to warm past the 40° mark Thursday and Friday. More seasonable highs return for the weekend, with conditions remaining quiet for now!

