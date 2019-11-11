David's Evening Forecast - Frigid night ahead!

Monday, we hit our high temperature at midnight (25°) – just 1° off from the record COLD high of 24° set on November 11, 1986. Through the afternoon, we’ve hovered in the upper-teens and lower-20s, unable to recover from the strong northerly winds.

Clearing skies and decreasing winds overnight will allow temperatures to plummet into the single digits. Dress warmly for your Tuesday morning commute, as wind chills will fall below zero!

Mostly sunny skies return on Tuesday, but temperatures will only warm into the upper-20s, around the 30° mark. While winds will be moving in from the south this time, breezy conditions will still keep feels-like temperatures in the teens during the afternoon hours.

Heading into Wednesday, temperatures won’t be quite so cold, but we do have our next chance for precipitation. What could start off as a light mix during the morning will transition to all light rain during the afternoon, before moving out of the area.

A warming trend really starts to take hold Friday through the beginning of next week, with highs ranging from the upper-40s to the mid-50s!

