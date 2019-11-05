David's Evening Forecast - Cold front on the way Wednesday

Cloud cover has been hard to shake Tuesday, keeping temperatures in the Metro in the lower-40s. Highs across western Iowa and southeastern Nebraska are ranging from the upper-30s (northeast) to the lower-50s (southwest). While a few flakes or a very light shower have shown up on the radar, most of us have stayed dry, chilly, and cloudy.

Clouds should decrease late Tuesday evening and overnight, with lows just dropping down into the mid-30s thanks to southerly winds.

We’ll start Wednesday with some sunshine before clouds increase for the afternoon and evening. Our high temperature will hit a bit earlier in the day – around Noon – before colder air filters in. While the front will move through during the morning (causing winds to shift), the cold air will lag behind.

Expect gusty winds from the north-northwest up to 25 mph behind the front. A few flurries are also possible by Wednesday evening.

Sunshine returns Thursday but it will be cold! Highs will struggle to warm past the upper-30s for most of us, with overnight lows around the 20° mark.

Temperatures will rebound into the 40s Friday and top out near 60° Saturday before our next blast of cold air arrives to wrap up the weekend and take us into next week.

