Daughter of murdered sex offender supports Omaha man accused of killing him

Attorneys for an Omaha man accused of killing a sex offender believe a jury will take his side.

Suspect James Fairbanks is receiving support from strangers, other inmates, and even the alleged victim's daughter.

The ruling from a judge this afternoon was no bond for Fairbanks, 43.

The Douglas County Deputy Attorney said it was anger that drove Fairbanks to kill a sex offender -- and his team worried Fairbanks would do it again if he got out.

Fairbanks’ defense attorney Steve Lefler said that when Fairbanks walked into a room Thursday at the jail -- he received a standing ovation -- an indication of where sex offenders rank in prison.

“Our citizens usually hate someone accused of first-degree murder. That’s what makes this an unusual case,” Lefler said.

Fairbanks’ attorney believes a jury will see a case that's more than black and white.

The state calls it a case of cold-blooded murder.

Mattieo Condoluci was found shot to death in his Omaha home Saturday night.

A couple days later -- 6 News received an anonymous letter confessing to the crime.

Family confirmed that Fairbanks told them he was the author.

The letter stated Fairbanks had noticed Condoluci watching kids play in the street while pretending to wash his truck.

It went on to say that after Fairbanks researched the Condoluci’s background, Fairbanks found him to be twice convicted of sexually assaulting children -- and said Condoluci had to be stopped.

“It’s never a good idea to take justice into your own hands. Vigilante justice isn’t the answer,” said Douglas County Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle.

The alleged victim’s daughter Amanda Henry came to court to see Fairbanks go before a judge -- not to support her father but the man accused of killing him.

“He’s hurt so many people, it’s only a matter of time before someone did it,” she said. “He was still finding ways to have contact with children. I’m here for the Fairbanks family.”

Henry told 6 News as soon as she turned 19 years old she couldn’t wait to get out of the house and never look back.

When Fairbanks was brought to Douglas County Corrections Tuesday morning he had already accumulated $1,200 deposited into his inmate account -- much of it from strangers.