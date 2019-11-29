Dash cam shows car flipping over during high-speed chase in Memphis

A year after Memphis Police chased down the man accused of shooting a Fayette County deputy, dramatic dash camera video of the takedown was released.

A chase ended in a dramatic way when a car flipped over. (Source: Memphis Police/WMC/Gray News)

It was Thanksgiving Day 2018 when investigators say Christopher Lee robbed the Murphy’s Express in Oakland and opened fire on responding deputies.

Deputy Jimmy Pardue was struck but survived his injuries.

Police said Lee then ran to a nearby Texaco station and stole a Mercury Grand Marquis. Memphis officers picked up the pursuit as Lee crossed into the city limits on Highway 64.

The police video shows Lee losing control near Rockcreek Parkway, and the stolen car flipping over before landing in the middle of traffic.

Officers surrounded Lee and took him into custody. He was taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured.

Lee pleaded guilty in Fayette County last summer before the case went to trial.

He was sentenced to26 years for attempted 2nd degree murder, carjacking, aggravated robbery, theft of property and weapons violations, according to District Attorney General Mark Davidson.

