Dash cam catches brazen hit-and-run crash

Police need the public's to help in locating the driver of a hit-and-run crash.

Dash cam video sent to 6 News captures a terrifying moment: an SUV towing a boat rams another car in traffic and keeps going.

Thomas Picard was driving his normal route home Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 80 and noticed the two-tone Bronco with a boat in tow driving erratically.

"I didn't expect them to push me," he said. "I didn't know what this guys problem was then he pushes me into traffic."

Picard struggled to explain what would cause something like this to happen. To him, it appeared to be a case of road rage.

"The passenger was holding a show out the window for some reason and moving around without blinkers, so I was already aware of them being scary with their driving," Picard said.

Picard is OK, but his mind is still spinning with thoughts of how this situation could have been a lot worse.

"I don't want to incite problems on the street," he said. "There was too much traffic. The only thing I was thinking of was getting home to my daughter."

Police have not yet made an arrest. Bellevue Police Department did follow a lead but had not made any arrests as of Thursday evening.