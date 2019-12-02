Dangerous intersection in Sarpy County to see a permanent safety measure

A dangerous intersection that got worse this summer due to flood detours, is seeing a permanent solution after a Six On Your Side investigation.

The intersection at Highway-50 and Platteview Road just north of Springfield in Sarpy County is getting a permanent traffic signal.

History, safety and traffic volume are all things the state considers when looking to add a light.

For years drivers had to gun it to get across the intersection. Then when it became a detour, drivers had to wait six minutes to get across. The four lanes were also seeing drivers hit above 50 mph.

“I think it’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Kim Bradshaw, a driver.

A few weeks after our initial investigation a temporary signal went up. But now, there are more questions.

Neighbors at the intersection say not a day goes by when they don’t smell brakes when a truck driver has to stop at the last second.

While there’s an electronic sign warning the drivers of the signal, yellow lights are still covered.

This will all be temporary as permanent lights are expected to be put in by fall 2021 along with expanded turn lanes.

While the state's fixing pavement, Sarpy County commissioners will vote tomorrow whether to get the state to fix a bumpy Platteview road west of the intersection at a cost of $500,000.

The traffic signals at that intersection look good enough to drivers, but the state has a number of regulations and requirements. That's why it will take a couple of years to put in the permanent ones.

