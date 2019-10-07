Dan + Shay announce Omaha performance in April

Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay have announced an Omaha performance among the dates for their upcoming Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour.

They're scheduled to play the CHI Health Center on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The tour launches March 6th and includes regional stops in Kansas City and Denver in addition to the Omaha show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning October 7 at 11 a.m. through Thursday, October 10 at 10 p.m. local.

A limited number of VIP Packages will be available to purchase.

For complete presale details and ticket information, please visit danandshay.com.