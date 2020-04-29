Damien Jefferson is third Bluejay to declare for NBA Draft

Creighton forward Damien Jefferson is submitting his name for consideration in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He's the third member of the Bluejays to do so after the team won a share of its first-ever BIG EAST regular season title.

"After talking it over with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft," said Jefferson. "I look forward to going through this process with my support system. Throughout this process I will still maintain my college eligibility."

Jefferson averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Ty-Shon Alexander and Denzel Mahoney also declared for the draft.

Alexander is committed to going pro while Mahoney has yet to announce a decision on whether or not he will return to school.