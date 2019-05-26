Damage assessments and cleanup follow night of deadly storms in Oklahoma

The pictures coming out of Oklahoma Sunday tell the story of a deadly night of storms and the twisted piles of rubble left in path of tornado touchdowns and straight line winds topping 8 miles-per-hour.

Two people were killed and more than two dozen others were injured in the town of El Reno, outside of Oklahoma City.

El Reno Mayor Matt White said at a Sunday news conference that 29 people were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Rick Smith, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Norman, says the twister hit El Reno, which is about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City, late Saturday night as a powerful storm system rolled through the state.

White says authorities have accounted for everyone at the motel but are still searching the mobile home park. He says there's about a 2-mile path of damage and that, "People have absolutely lost everything."

The weather service gave the twister a preliminary rating of EF-2, which would mean it had wind speeds of 111-135 mph

The same system that produced that havoc pushed toward Tulsa early Sunday morning damaging buildings, uprooting trees and taking down power lines.

Pete Snyder with the weather service said Sunday that officials had confirmed that a tornado caused damage in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa and surrounding areas.

Snyder says crews are assessing the damage to determine the tornado's strength. He says the area also experienced damage from straight-line winds that officials say exceeded 80 mph.