Dad identifies 14-year-old boy killed in Des Moines shooting

The father of a 14-year-old boy shot to death early < ahref="https://www.wowt.com/content/news/Child-killed-in-New-Years-shooting-in-Des-Moines-566632491.html"> New Year's Day in Des Moines is asking the public to come forward with information on the shooting.

The Rev. Ron Woods tells the Des Moines Register that his son, 14-year-old Josiah Woods, was standing in a house's enclosed porch when he was hit by gunfire from a drive-by shooting.

The elder Woods says his son was not the target, “but he was the victim.”

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says the shooting was deliberate and intentional, but that police don't yet know who the intended target was.