DPAA lab works to bring fallen heroes home

There are over 81,000 U.S. service members killed or missing in action around the world that are unidentified.

At Offutt Air Force Base, they're working to change that.

Dr. Franklin Damann is the head of the Department POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA. He's one of "600 faithful hearts fulfilling our nation's promise."

The promise to identify as many Americans lost in wars as possible and bring them home.

Today, a group of bi-partisan congressmen toured the facility. Among them was Jim Baird.

"No one wants to leave a fellow soldier behind," Baird said. "To know that we're making an effort to bring those folks home is very emotional to me."

Baird served in Vietnam, he's a purple heart recipient. Today he serves as a congressman in Indiana and joined other representatives for a tour of the DPAA lab to see how teams of scientists, archeologists and many more are meeting the congressional goal of identifying at least 200 service members a year.

"Our total mission set extends from WWII to the first Iraq war. And we're looking at roughly 81,000 missing service members," Damann said.

Of that number, they believe nearly 39,000 can realistically be recovered, they've already made huge strides since the work started in 2015.

In 2019, 217 were identified, 203 the year before.

A large majority of those identified come from the USS Oklahoma.

"429 men, sailors, and marines lost their life," Damann explained.

Two of those were twin brothers from Lincoln, Leo and Rudolph Blitz. They were killed during Pearl Harbor, identified in this laboratory and laid to rest on August 10, 2019. At the funeral their niece, Sandra Cox tells KOLN, "It's been a chapter that didn't have an end and now it does."

Efforts to find these heroes spans over 39 countries. Teams of civilians and active duty service members are working to excavate remains and bring them here, to fulfill our nation's promise.

"How do we get over that next hurdle and how do we break that asymptote to really move upward into the upper 200's 300's," said Dr. Damann.

Moving forward there are plans to move out of this facility and go to a new one but when that'll happen and where that will be hasn't been determined.