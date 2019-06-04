DHHS to partner with St. Francis Ministries on child welfare cases

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday the intent to award a contract to St. Francis Ministry for child-welfare case management.

Omaha is the only area in the state to use private contractors to help manage child-welfare cases.

Originally a home for young boys, St. Francis Ministries has expanded across several Midwest states to work in child welfare. They will partner with DHHS to ensure cases that need additional work and support remain a priority.

CEO Rev. Robert Smith said he's looking forward to helping the families and children of Omaha.