DEA in Omaha reports rise in meth confiscations

There has been a 31 percent increase in methamphetamine seizures across the Omaha region in 2019, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division.

The Omaha division's five states include Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. According to the DEA, the region has collected around 1,437 pounds and an estimated 9 million dollars within the first six months of the year. In 2018, the DEA seized 1,639 pounds of meth from the region for the entire year.

The majority of the meth is entering the Midwest through Arizona, along the Southwest border, according to a report by the DEA Omaha division.

According to Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr., this increase is due to low price and high purity of the drug.

“In 2005, Congress passed the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act which basically forced domestic meth producers out of business," said Salter Jr. "Mexican cartels took advantage of the vacuum that was created and are now producing hundreds of pounds of highly potent methamphetamine which is coming across our very porous Southwest border.”

According to the DEA, meth is 71 percent cheaper than it was in 2005 and agents are seizing amounts in the triple digits.

“The most commonly seized drug across our Division, and pretty much the entire United States, is methamphetamine,” said Salter.

