DEA Omaha confirms counterfeit fentanyl pills circulating across Nebraska

Deadly counterfeit fentanyl pills that prompted a DEA warning earlier this month have been found in Nebraska.

"We know that the counterfeit pills are in Nebraska, and specifically Omaha," a spokeswoman with the Drug Enforcement Administration's Omaha division confirmed Monday. "Our agents have seen them across the state."

The DEA has said previously that Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing counterfeit fentanyl pills, a synthetic opioid that is lethal in minutes.

Fentanyl is one of the key drugs behind the ongoing opioid crisis and the leader in most deaths by an illicit drug.

"Based on a sampling of tablets seized nationwide between January and March 2019, DEA found that 27 percent contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl," according to the Nov. 7 release.

—

Gray News contributed to this report.