DCSO hosted active shooter training course for churchgoers Saturday

Dozens of church members went to the Douglas County Sheriff's office today to attend active shooter training.

Deputies are teaching the run, hide, fight method -- the latter recently used to fend off a shooter at a Texas church.

While this isn't the first time this training has been held it is relevant in light of recent attacks on religious sites.

A lieutenant said this training is important not just now, but always, so you can know what to do if something like this were to happen where you're at.

"We like to prepare people. I mean it's just like a fire or a tornado, you need to have training. I mean it's a little different because it's a little more dis-concerning that somebody might try to come to hurt you where you're at. But we want to get it out there, we want to get people thinking about it. We like the run, hide, fight, it gives people options. That way they can apply the best tactic to the situation that they're in,” said Lt. Shawn Millikan.

This type of class is open to anyone, not just churchgoers. Lt. Millikan also said there are courses online that can provide similar training as well.

