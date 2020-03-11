Douglas County website tracks local coronavirus exposures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A website that tracks possible exposures to the coronavirus in Douglas County is now online.
The Douglas County Health Department updates the site with listed times and locations of where people may have come in contact with COVID-19.
The site also includes end dates for those groups who have been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for any symptoms for 14 days.
For instance, if someone attended the Special Olympics Basketball Tournament at the Fremont YMCA on Feb. 29, they should self-quarantine and monitor until March 15.