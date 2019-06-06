D-Day observances from Nebraska & Iowa lawmakers

Heartland lawmakers observed today's D-Day anniversary in various ways near and far — and on Facebook and Twitter. Here's a collection of their posts.

Gov. Pete Ricketts

Gov. Kim Reynolds

Brave patriots like Mike Orris, a LST crew member, and Marion Turnipseed, part of a bomber crew that flew 35 missions, relentlessly engaged the enemy until victory was won. pic.twitter.com/aLmdCwL1Rc — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) June 6, 2019

We are forever in debt to the Greatest Generation of Americans for their many sacrifices and courage. #75DDayAnniversary — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) June 6, 2019

Sen. Ben Sasse

Sen. Deb Fischer

I am truly honored to visit Normandy today and pay tribute to our service members on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Our nation is forever grateful for the service, dedication, and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation. #DDay75thAnniversary | #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/uPEHKQFHaV — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) June 6, 2019

Sen. Joni Ernst

Sen. Chuck Grassley

I was 11 yrs old on D-Day 1944 I remember what my dad a veteran of WW1 told me that day “this is the start of the end of Hitler” we honor 2day the sacrifice that saved the world from dictatorship & preserved our freedoms & liberties #DDay75thAnniversary — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 6, 2019

Rep. Don Bacon

Today we remember and honor the Greatest Generation to have ever lived—the American soldiers and Allied forces who fought to end WWII and defeat Nazi tyranny. America values, cherishes, and protects freedom. The world must remember this monumental moment in history. pic.twitter.com/bdUW6CPlXf — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) June 6, 2019

Today, we remember the 156,000 American, British, and Canadian troops who fought to free Western Europe from Nazi Germany. I stand with 160 WWII Vets and 35 D-Day Vets to honor the thousands of soldiers who lost their lives protecting freedom. We are eternally grateful. pic.twitter.com/snvfzUyhad — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) June 6, 2019

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

Coming into Normandy pic.twitter.com/AboeyzfG89 — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) June 6, 2019

The Pieper brothers from Nebraska. Julius was identified just this past year and buried next to Ludwig. pic.twitter.com/WzTmghvN8t — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) June 6, 2019

Vincent Hines of New Jersey was received into the French Legion of Honor by @EmmanuelMacron . He volunteered for the second wave onto the beach as a corpsman. pic.twitter.com/3WqETsR4Lr — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) June 6, 2019

Rep. Steve King

Scenes from Normandy in rememberance of #DDay75

I’m kneeling between the graves of the Niland brothers who were the inspiration for the movie “Saving Private Ryan” pic.twitter.com/Dtj9YpPR5j — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 6, 2019