Cybercriminals target Lincoln health care company

A Lincoln health care company targeted by cybercriminals says there's no evidence of any patient data being compromised.

NRC Health says it immediately shut down its system Feb. 11 to contain the ransomware attack. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that NRC Health says it's made significant progress in restoring services to customers.

NRC Health offers performance measurement and management services for health care companies.

Ransomware renders files inaccessible unless a computer user pays the cybercriminals to release them. It's not clear whether NRC paid any ransom.

Company officials didn't immediately return calls Wednesday from The Associated Press.

A similar instance was reported elsewhere in Nebraska recently. The city of Wayne revealed last week that their systems had been hit by a ransomware attack.

—

6 News contributed to this report.