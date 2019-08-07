Customers take a bath on remodel projects

A dream makeover has turned into a major nightmare for several Nebraska homeowners. After putting down large deposits they can’t get a hold of the contractor.

No work started after paying huskerland bathrooms $6000 last December so Jay and Pam Wealand worry their deposit is down the drain.

Jay said, “Right after we gave them money and we started seeing their time schedule slip, then we started getting excuses from them.”

Another customer Laura Rodningen knows the frustration of delays.

She said, ”They pushed us back three times.”

Ready to move her husband had to start the project after they paid huskerland bathrooms $1,700.

She said, ”If they would have just told people that we can’t do it here’s your money back, that would have been the right thing to do. But they just kept saying they’d do it eventually.”

The Better Business Bureau 8 complaints against Huskerland Bathrooms If Lincoln, earning an F rating.

Jim Hegarty BBB said, “And when we fully explained to them what the concerns were, then they’ve just gone dark there’s been no communication from then what so ever from the company.”

Six on your side found the Lincoln office for Huskerland Bathrooms is empty. The Wraland fear they’ve lost time and desposit money by having to start over on their makeover.

Pam said, “We can either try keep saving again or we are going to have to cut back on what we get from the next contractor.”

The number for Huskerland bathrooms in Lincoln is not working. A voice message and text to the owner’s cell phone haven’t been answered. The company website is also down.