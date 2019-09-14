Cultural celebrations unfold at Afro-Omaha festival

Saturday brought the second annual Afro-Omaha Festival to Stinson Park.

Seventeen African countries were represented at this year’s celebration that included several local food and clothing vendors.

With so many different cultures represented this year it can be hard to know what to expect. We were able to speak with the co-founders of Afro Omaha who shared more insight on what to look forward to from this year's festival.

Judy Kigari said, “We have a lot of food, a lot of different flavors for everybody. Come, I just shopped. You can shop. I shopped. I'll keep shopping. There's something for everybody. So come on out learn something about a different culture. Learn something about your neighbors. We are your neighbors. All these people are your neighbors. So just come on out."

The festival was scheduled to run through 11 p.m.