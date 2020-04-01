Culinary competition canceled for Papillion team due to COVID-19

A group of students from Papillion-La Vista South made history this year in culinary arts.

It may not be your typical competition, but these students cooked their way to the top.

This is the beginning of what would become a historic year for these students.

Louise Dornbusch the teacher said, "I wasn't sure if I would even have a team this year."

Louise Dornbusch is a teacher of the ProStart Culinary Arts Program at Papio South. Little did she or her students know that she would have a team, a good one. They won their first competition in January.

Lexi Hassett, a junior said, "No team at Papillion-La Vista South has ever won that. So when we won, we were completely shocked. We were not expecting that."

Lexi Hassett is a junior at Papio South. This victory meant she and her teammates move to the next level, a state competition. There they were named Grand Champions.

"I just started full out sobbing. Kind of like the pageant girls on TV. I just started crying," said Hassett.

She says that was the happiest moment of her life. Only one competition stood between them and being national champs, but coronavirus then caused the cook-off to be canceled.

"I got a text from Mrs. Dornbusch saying 'I'm so sorry. You guys really deserve this.' I was like what's happening. I clicked the link, and I mean obviously we were all very disappointed," said Hassett.

Dornbusch said, "It was very hard to tell them that."

But the team grew so close, Lexi immediately thought of the seniors who wouldn't get another chance at nationals.

Hassett said, "I was more upset for them than I was for myself."

Lexi is already looking to next year. She's ready to fight for her teammates who missed out on the chance at nationals this year. Their teacher so proud of what they've accomplished so far.

The national restaurant association holds the competition. Since the competition was canceled, it will give each student a $150 gift card. Seniors are expected to receive a 15-hundred dollar scholarship.

