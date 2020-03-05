Cruise ship passenger cleared from coronavirus quarantine leaves UNMC

A person cleared from coronavirus quarantine on Wednesday left UNMC's National Quarantine Unit on Thursday.

This person is the fourth Diamond Princess passenger to leave quarantine in Omaha this week: two left following a news conference Monday, and another left Wednesday.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus

A UNMC/Nebraska Medicine spokesman said Thursday that eight of the 15 American Diamond Princess passengers placed under COVID-19 quarantine in Omaha are still under observation at the medical center.

One of the eight is still being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit; the rest are being monitored in the National Quarantine Unit.

