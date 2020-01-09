HEARTLAND FLOOD: Crucial levee work on hold in Hamburg

The town of Hamburg is in a race against the clock. They’re trying to get a crucial levee raised up before potential spring flooding hits, but they’re still a long way off.

“As a citizen, I never really understood what's going on as to why the delay,” said Phil Kuhr, manager of the Soda Fountain at Stoner Drug in downtown Hamburg

In October, the State of Iowa awarded the town just over $6 million to help build the levee higher.

“We would have liked to have started it earlier but there's been water on both sides of the levee so nobody has been able to get any work done,” said Alan Dovel, director of public works.

Before the levee is raised up it will be knocked down. The Army Corps of Engineers is going to shave a few feet off to strengthen its base, then the town will step in and add about eight more feet.

“Right now we're purchasing the ground out there, 115 acres,” said Dovel. “It's the same dirt that we used in 2011 to protect Hamburg. This time we're going to buy the 115-acre farm so we have the material to build it up."

The town hopes to get to work as soon as the land is officially theirs.

“Once that's completed and everything is taken care of paper wise, we will probably start moving dirt to build the levee up,” said Dovel.

They’re likely looking at another 30 to 60 days before getting to work, which means the levee might not be ready to hold back any major floodwaters this spring.

“You hope for the best and, I guess, expect the worse. Hopefully, we won't go through something like last year for a long time,”

The town of Hamburg is also on the hunt for some more funding; they estimate they will need another $3 million to complete the levee-raising project.

