Crowds mark their turf in advance of the City of Omaha Celebrates America festivities

Revelers staked their claims early to a slice of Memorial Park earth in advance of the City of Omaha Celebrates America festivities.

Organizers say 60,000 to 70,000 people are expected for the annual party in the park - a night of music with a fireworks cap.

People peppered the park with blankets to save their space. Some of the prime spots before sunset will be in the shade of big trees on a hot June day.

People 6 News spoke to said they came out early to set up their spots and get ready to battle the heat.

Cindy Thompson said, “That’s going to be a factor. We usually don't come down here until 7. We usually walk down here with a bunch of people. Hopefully by then it will be cooler. If not, we stay away for a little while.”

Dave Merrill said, “We have misty bottles, plenty of water and try to stay in the shade and keep walking around. Hopefully the breeze won't die down all the way.”

The event was canceled at one point to support flood victims in the state but recently reinstated thanks to an anonymous donor.

Heidi Walz, project manager for Vic Gutman Associates, said, “I think there were so many disappointed folks because this is such a tradition for Omaha and so when some anonymous donors approached the city and said they would really like to see it happen. The city said ‘yes please, let’s make this work.’”

People say the atmosphere feels a little different this year knowing that you can donate at the concert to Nebraska flood victims to help with relief efforts. We're told all of the donations will stay to help the state.

Patty Korth said, “I think it's awesome. I have actually had family members and friends affected by the floods and so I think it's a great way to bring attention to that and keep that going. I’ve actually already texted that site and donated myself. So we'll get our friends on board tonight to do the same.”

Organizers said they scrambled to get the event ready for the large crowd in a short amount of time but all the hard work has paid off.

Here's a look at the entertainment lineup:



>li>Omaha band "The Firm" kicks things off at 6 Chris Isaak is set to hit the stage at 7:15

Headliner Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul go on at 8:45

Fireworks start at 10 o'clock.

Click here for information to plan your night in the park.