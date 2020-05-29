Hundreds protesting death of George Floyd shut down 72nd & Dodge in Omaha

Hundreds of people have lined the heavily traveled intersection at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha on Friday evening for what has been a peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protestors line the intersection of 72nd and Dodge on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Omaha to protest the death of George Floyd on Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck. (Emily Dwire / WOWT)

Unverified Omaha Police scanner reports around 7:45 p.m. indicated about 1,000 had gathered and that the crowd had begun moving east along Dodge Street.

People began lining up on the intersection — most wearing masks — around 6 p.m. Anticipating large crowds, the nearby Target store had closed hours before.

Crowds were seen spilled out into the intersection by 8 p.m.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Response & protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death

Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis Police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck, was arrested and charged with murder Friday. Local authorities in the city imposed an overnight curfew Friday to try to stem three nights of often-violent protests that left dozens of stores burned and looted.

CITYCAM LIVE VIEW: 6 News CityCam looking east from 90th and Dodge streets

Gov. Pete Ricketts responded to expected protests during his COVID-19 response update on Friday afternoon saying he hadn't seen the video of the incident himself, but that he can "certainly understands why a peaceful demonstration is called for."

Ricketts encouraged those protesting to "exercise their First Amendment rights in a peaceful way."

The Omaha Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office both issued statements earlier this week in response to the incident.

Friday's protest in Omaha wasn't the first. A group of about 50 people stood outside the city's northeast precinct on Thursday.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest updates.