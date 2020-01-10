Crosswalk were 10-year-old girl killed set for more safety improvements

Moments after Masey Lawrence pled guilty to motor-vehicular homicide, her attorney, Robert Schafer, briefly shined the spotlight on the crosswalk where 10-year-old Abby Whitford's life was taken.

“If there's someone in the turn lane, or the left lane, you just can't see them,” Schaefer said. "And the lighting... the notification light just wasn't sufficient."

Papillion officials say they're doing their best to avoid another tragic accident in the area.

“Currently, we're examining 84th Street — from First to Sixth streets — taking a look at the whole corridor for things we can do to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety,” said Trenton Albers, the city’s communication manager.

A handful of yield signs are the city’s latest effort to catch the attention of drivers; more changes are on the way.

“Possible options we're examining are lane widths, also pedestrian refuges, and just improved signage and visual markers along the corridor,” Albers said.

Also known as Washington Street, 84th Street and Highway 85 is owned by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“It’s geared currently to move traffic from one place to another in a quick fashion and we're trying to do the opposite,” Albers said. “We want to slow down and calm traffic as they move through downtown."

City officials noted the department of transportation has been supportive of the changes. The department is also looking at the possibility of handing total control of the road to the city.

“There’s potential for relinquishment in the future, so it's been a bit of moving target as far what we can do under state standards,” Albers said.

The Department of Transportation said plans to hand the road over have been delayed because of last year's flooding, but they expect to start the conversation again this spring.