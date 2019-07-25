Crop-dusting pilot walks away from fiery crash in Thayer County

The pilot of a crop-dusting plane escaped without injury Wednesday after crashing in a Thayer County, Nebraska field.

Thayer County Sheriff David Lee said the plane clipped a power line one mile north and one-half mile east of Deshler at 1:47 Wednesday afternoon. Lee said pilot Nick Bagley of Arkansas was able to walk away from the scene of the crash. He had been flying the plane for CMK Aerial based in Sutton, Nebraska.

The FAA has been notified of the crash but Lee said investigators may be delayed reaching the scene due to the hazardous chemicals the plane was carrying.