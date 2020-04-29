Critics denounce meat packing companies for lack of COVID-19 safety

More criticism from supporters of people who work in processing plants.

Officials from Nebraska Appleseed say processing plant workers are being asked to risk their health, safety, and lives without protection on their jobs.

Critics of the meatpacking industry have stated the plants are not doing enough to provide a safe place to work and the proper safety equipment.

Critics say the spread of COVID-19 is happening because meat and poultry plants have responded insufficiently to this public health crisis.

“People working in meat and poultry plants continue to be forced to work shoulder-to-shoulder without critical protection and they are getting sicker and sicker as a result,” said Appleseed Executive Director Becky Gould. “This is a critical risk for Nebraska's workforce, community health, and food production.”

Two of the country’s major meatpackers say they are doing everything they can to protect workers in their plants.

They have taken additional safety measures, increased cleaning in the plants, and given workers bonuses and pay increases.