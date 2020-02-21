Crime Stoppers: Man steals $13,000 worth of phones from three stores in one hour

Lincoln Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole 18 phones from displays at three Walmart locations.

Police said the first store was targeted around 12:56 a.m. on Saturday, February 1. The suspect used an unidentified tool to pry three cellphones off the display of the Walmart on North 27th Street.

The man drove directly to the Walmart on North 85th Street. At the second location, he used the same method to steal seven phones -- totaling $4,500.

Investigators believe the man then drove down to the Walmart on Andermatt Drive, near South 87th and Highway 2. At the final store he stole another eight phones, bringing the total loss in the three thefts to $13,000.

"He was in and out of three different stores within about an hour," said Forensic Video Technician Becky Keller.

Police believe the suspect may be part of a traveling group that is moving through the area and targeting stores as they go. The suspect was seen driving a light-colored, newer model Nissan.

"It does make it challenging to try and identify him if he is part of a traveling group, or traveling on his own, because area residents may not recognize him. So we are spreading the word on social media and on the news to see if we can have anybody help identify who the suspect is."

If you know who the man is, call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.

