Crime Stoppers: Lincoln Police looking for wig-wearing schemester and partner in crime

Police are looking for two suspects, one of which was caught on camera, involved in an elaborate scheme to get money from Lincoln convenience stores.

According to police, the Super C at 27th and Ticonderoga was targeted on October 29. On October 31, the Kwik Shop at 48th and Madison was hit by the exact same scam.

A man named "Wiliiam" called the stores and claimed to be from the corporate office. William kept the store employee on the phone for more than an hour.

"Getting the employee to do various types of audits on the lottery, on bank statements, on cigarettes, anything that they could think of within in the store that they could get the employee to do," said Jared Minary, Lincoln Police Video Forensic Technician

William also told the store employee that a woman named "Katherine" would be coming to the store to pick up a deposit. William said Katherine would provide a reference number when she arrived.

Surveillance video from Lincoln Crime Stoppers shows Katherine entering the Super C about an hour after William's phone call. In the video, you can hear Katherine identify herself and provide the reference number. Police are hoping someone might recognize Katherine's face or voice -- which is clearly audible.

Because of the reference number, the clerks in both stores trusted Katherine was from corporate. Katherine was able to leave the stores with money and several snack items.

Police are also warning other stores to be on the lookout for this scam.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.