Crews search for man who tried to swim in Walnut River

AUGUSTA, Kan. - Authorities in Butler County are searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming in the Walnut River.

KWCH-TV reports that the search began Wednesday near Augusta. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the man was with at least two other people walking along the river when he decided to go for a swim and jumped in near the Osage Street dam.

A woman who was with the man told authorities he never resurfaced. Search crews remained on the scene overnight.

The man’s family has been notified but his name has not been released.