Crews respond to water main break and arrive to strong smell of gasoline

What began as a report of a broken water main escalated overnight after a strong smell of gasoline filled the air.

It happened at the Phillips 66 gas station at 75th and Pacific shortly after midnight.

The Metropolitan Utilities District responded along with Omaha Fire, the Hazardous Materials team and Omaha police.

Crews were seen breaking cement and flushing hydrants while westbound Pacific Street traffic was closed off from 75th to 78th streets.

MUD tweeted around 1:45 a.m. that the situation was under control.