One killed in crash near HWY 34, NW 48th Street

One person has died following a crash near Highway 34 and NW 48th Street, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, a black BMW ran a red light and hit a box truck, pushing both vehicles into a ditch.

The crash took place around 2:55 p.m.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead, according to LSO.

The box truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LSO said Highway 34 from 31st Street to 48th Street will be closed for at least an hour.