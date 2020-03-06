Crews go out on a limb to save a dog in Kansas

Animal control in Kansas City, Kan., had to literally go out on a limb after someone’s pet got stuck in a tree.

Tyler Hansen, an animal control officer, received an odd call to rescue a dog that was stuck on a limb.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life, ever, craziest thing," Hansen said.

He thinks the dog “got curious chasing a squirrel or cat ... ran up a tree and curiosity got him.”

Hansen called for backup and climbed up the tree to bring the dog safely back to its owner.

The dog is back home safe and sound after barking up the wrong tree.

