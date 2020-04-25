Crew members remain stuck on cruise ship in Florida after ‘no sail’ order

MIAMI (WFOR/CNN) - An American cruise ship worker is speaking out about being stuck at sea for nearly two months.

This has been the view for Taylor Bracey, a crew member stuck upon the Sky Princess, since March 10. (Source: CNN)

Taylor Bracey is among the 1300 crew members who are left waiting for answers as they try to get off the Sky Princess ship in Florida.

"I felt safe. We disembarked all passengers...all at once,” Bracey said. “Since then it’s been no real cause for concern, we’ve been pretty healthy.”

Bracey, the backstage production manager for cruise entertainment, hasn't been on land since March 10.

She is thankful to her company for doing all it can to keep the crew members on board safe as well as their efforts to get them home. However, she feels frustrated by all the obstacles posed by some of the CDC guidelines.

“The CDC’s ‘no sail’ order came in, and to them it’s been very stressful for people to figure out how to get everybody home,” Bracey said.

According to an order from the CDC, cruise ship operators must transport their asymptomatic crew workers directly to non-commercial transportation and then to their respective homes.

Officials with jurisdictions for the port they disembark at must also be notified and approve of the plan, according to the order.

According to a spokesperson with Princess Cruises Lines, they were providing charter flights for crew members and now they’ll also coordinate private cars or motorcoach.

Bracey, who is from Las Vegas, isn’t sure when she’ll get home.

The Sky Princess ship is a part of the Princess Cruises Lines which is owned by Carnival Corporation.

The company hasn't said how or when it'll get the crew members off the ship.

