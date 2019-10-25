Creston Police seek public's help solving 2018 homicide

Creston Police is seeking the public’s help finding information regarding a homicide that took place on February 14, 2018.

During a welfare check at an apartment complex in the town, officers discovered that 45-year-old Paul Allen Scheel had been killed, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Law enforcement and Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa are partnering to ask for the public’s help. There is a reward of up to $1000 regarding information that leads to an arrest. To submit a tip you can call (515)223-1400 or go to Central Iowa’s website.

