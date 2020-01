Creighton's eight-game winning streak ended Saturday in a 71-57 loss to the 11th ranked Butler Bulldogs.

The Bluejays fell to 12-3 and 1-1 in the Big East.

Marcus Zegarowski led the Jays with 15 points. The team only shot 18% from three-point distance.

Creighton's next game is Tuesday in Omaha against No. 10 Villanova.

The game is set to tip at 8 p.m.