Creighton's Agnew looks to continue strong senior season, then decide on future

Jaylyn Agnew is having one spectacular senior season, and she's hoping to extend it as long as possible.

The forward from Kansas has had a great run wearing white and blue.

She was the Big East Freshman of the Year, was selected to the All-Big East Second Team her sophomore year, and in an injury-riddled junior season, she made the all-tournament team.

"I'm super grateful to have been a part of this team and still be a part of this team these next couple of months," Agnew said. "It's been so rewarding."

Now in her senior season, she's racked up four Big East Player of the Week certificates thus far.

Agnew is playing at a high level. She leads Creighton at 19.7 points per game, and through four Big East games, she leads the league in scoring at 24.8 ppg.

She credits the rest of the team and the coaches for helping her believe in herself.

"My teammates are always hyping me up and instilling their confidence in me, which helps me keep going, too," Agnew said. "Everyone's confidence in me to kind of lead the team and carry the team has been nice to have."

Agnew believes the Bluejays have what it takes to make a deep run in March.

"For sure, we want to be in the NCAA tournament again and get to that Sweet 16 or further. That's been our definite goal since this year started," Agnew said.

While Agnew is completely focused on her current team, she admits she's thought about the future and a potential professional career.

Her redshirt year when she first got to Omaha and her junior season where she battled injuries have both taught her and prepared her for whatever is next.

"Everyone comes in and you're the best on your high school team, best on your AAU team, best in your other respective sports that you played in high school, so you come in and you obviously want to play right away. In your redshirt year, you're like 'Oh, I'm not playing at all,'" Agnew said. "Just kind of learning and figuring out the system is different but super rewarding."

"Even though, knock on wood, they weren't crazy, you still learn and grow from those," Agnew said regarding injuries.

For now, Agnew is just thinking about getting a win at home against Providence on Saturday.

Despite recent losses, Agnew expects the Friars to be tough to beat because they've played other top teams well and lost close games.

"Hopefully we can get some people out to support us. It's going to be a fun one," Agnew said.

Creighton and Providence tip-off at 11 a.m. Saturday at D.J. Sokol Arena.

