Creighton women's soccer announces three additions to roster

Creighton women's soccer coach Ross Paule announced three new signings on Saturday.

That makes the 2020 signing class sit at eight players.

The new additions are: Chloe Arnold from Santa Ana, California , Alexis Johnson of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Abigail Santana from Marion, Iowa.

"We are excited to add all these talented women to our team," Paule said. "Each bring character and talent to elevate our team both on the field and off."

The other five additions announced in late-January are Lilli Bedell, Mara Grutkamp, Trinity Harvey, Madison Radke, and Peighton Steffen.